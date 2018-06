An Academy Award nominee in 1975 for best foreign film, this small gem, finally in general release, tells the story of Japan’s karayuki-san, young girls sold into prostitution by their families in the early part of the century. Sensitively acted (especially by Kinuyo Tanaka as an old woman recalling her painful past) and beautifully photographed, this lesson in good filmmaking is a midsummer night’s treat for those sick of killer whales, exorcism and deep water. (Subtitled, not rated)