Picks and Pans Review: Saddle Aces of the Cinema

by Buck Rainey

While Rainey’s expressed purpose is to fill in gaps in cowboy movie literature on some of the more obscure heroes, he does include Tom Mix, Buck Jones, Ken Maynard and Gene Autry. He can only be considered a ring-tailed, bushwhacking, no-good polecat for not including Roy Rogers. That’s like writing the history of the automobile and leaving out Henry Ford. Otherwise, Rainey’s book provides a pleasant bit of nostalgia for fans of the old-fashioned Western (Rainey uses 1954 as his cutoff). There are brief biographies of 15 cowboys, plus apparently exhaustive filmographies. The index lists 37 film titles beginning with Ride, Rider, Riders or Riding and 38 that begin Fight or Fighting—including The Fighting Cheat and The Fighting Gringo. Four begin with Cupid, and then there was a Hoot Gibson epic, The Gay Buckaroo. It’s quite a roundup. (A.S. Barnes, $19.95)