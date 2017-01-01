Picks and Pans Review: Rugged Gold

The Family Channel (Sat, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ET)

B-

In the mid-1950s, a widow (Jill Eikenberry) who has known only a stuffy, affluent existence makes a second marriage to a dashing lecturer-prospector (Art Hindle) and moves to the wilds of Alaska with him and her 10-year-old son. The boy is taken under the blustery wing of Hindle’s crotchety native partner (Graham Greene), but Mom is having a little trouble adjusting to the wilderness lifestyle. And that’s when things are going good.

Before you can say “Dangerous Dan,” Eikenberry is badly injured, pregnant and alone, trying to survive a brutal winter. By the time she is restored to her family, she has had the baby and undergone a profound change of spirit. This blandly wholesome movie was filmed in New Zealand.