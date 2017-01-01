Picks and Pans Review: Rough Guide

David Hiltbrand
June 14, 1993 12:00 PM

PBS (Mondays, 10 p.m. ET)

B

This eight-week British travel series stays well off the trampled tourist trails. In Taiwan, for instance, it checks into a karaoke hotel where friends rent a room to sing along to music videos while munching on such delicacies as fried pig ears, chicken feet and duck tongues. In Indonesia there’s a visit to a crowded transvestite nightclub.

The young hosts (Magenta DeVine, Sankha Guha and Rajan Datar) are impossibly smug. But the camera and soundtrack are jumping around like they’re on loan from MTV. And the series’ restless, inquisitive approach captures more local flavor than its conventional cousins.

