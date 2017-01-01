Picks and Pans Review: Roseland

New York’s famous Roseland Ballroom is the setting for this bittersweet trilogy about love-on-the-hoof. In the first episode, a nostalgic widow (Teresa Wright) hopes in vain that a gruff, unpolished widower (Lou Jacobi) can replace her deceased husband—on the dance floor and off. The second segment plots the romantic involvement of a smoothie (Christopher Walken) with two attractive older women (Helen Gallagher and Joan Copeland) and a young, on-the-rebound divorcée (Geraldine Chaplin). Finally, in the funniest and most poignant vignette, a pair of elderly contestants (Lilia Skala and David Thomas) try desperately to win a dance contest just once before they die. Despite uniformly excellent performances, director James Ivory allows the segments to melt into one another in a way that muddles an otherwise enjoyable film. (Unrated)