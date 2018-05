Liza Minnelli

That’s Liza with a ???????? in this exceptionally bizarro album produced by Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant, the Pet Shop Boys. (To get an idea of how odd this project is, try imagining Leonard Bernstein signing Axl Rose or the guys from Def Leppard to handle the production on his next album.) Minnelli acts as if she is a 19-year-old dance-pop singer who hasn’t yet made enough money to be able to afford a vocal coach.