Picks and Pans Review: Rerun Rock

Various Artists

Are you ready for a high-concept album? What if a bunch of our best-known singers decided to perform old TV theme songs in their own well-known style? Get the picture? The problem with Rerun Rock is that’s it’s pretty much all concept. The idea of Bob Dylan singing the Patty Duke theme, “Cousins,” Frank Sinatra doing “The Addams Family,” Michael Jackson rendering “Rawhide” or James Brown belting out “The Brady Bunch” is infinitely more amusing than the actual execution. Of course these celebrated singers did not participate in this farce. Their voices are impersonated, and not very well at that.

The send-ups of Elvis Presley, James Brown and Bruce Springsteen are particularly abominable. This record is essentially the work of one Robert Aguayo, who plays most of the instruments and fakes the voices of Dylan, Ric Ocasek and Jimi Hendrix. The music is cheesy, and the arrangements and humor obvious and unimaginative. You may tire of this exercise long before you’ve finished listening to it the first time. Still, bits of the Dylan and Sinatra spoofs—the two best cuts by far-would no doubt make serviceable backgrounds for a telephone answering-machine message. (Rhino)