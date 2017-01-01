Picks and Pans Review: Rene & Angela

René Moore and Angela Winbush

The first outing for this pair of young singers may establish them as one of the best duos in pop music today. While their voices blend well, each has a sound that is strong and vibrant. (Moore is slightly reminiscent of Stevie Wonder at his smoothest, Winbush of a lower-ranged Minnie Riperton.) Rene, who trained with the L.A. Philharmonic, and Angela, who got her teaching credentials at Howard University, have also shown their writing promise; except for their Latin-tinged version of the Eagles’ hit Hotel California, the LP is all original material. The thumping Do You Really Love Me is infectious; Turn It Out is sure to please the dancers. And I Don’t Know (Where Love Comes From) indicates they can handle ballads deftly, too.