Picks and Pans Review: Regis Philbin Joins Rachael Ray There's Life After Live!

>YOU ARE RACHAEL RAY‘S NEW GUEST COHOST. WHY DID YOU WANT TO DO THE SHOW?

I never wanted to retire. Why should I? I just wanted to move on after Live! What was nice about this is that it’s once a month, not five times a week. It’s not a grind.

IS COOKING YOUR FORTE?

No, I’m not a cook at all, but Rachael will be teaching me some very simple recipes. I’m learning from the best.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MICHAEL STRAHAN AS KELLY RIPA‘S NEW COHOST?

They’re a good team. I’ve known him for a while, and he happens to be an awfully nice guy and is quite funny.

EVER MISS BEING ON TV EVERY DAY?

Once in a while I’ll go out at night and see something I know would make for great conversation the next day. But then you are not on TV, so it doesn’t really matter!