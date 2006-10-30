Picks and Pans Review: Recent Raves

Chuck Arnold and Oliver Jones
October 30, 2006 12:00 PM

TV on the Radio, Return to Cookie Mountain There really should be a warning label on the dynamic second CD from this adventurous alt-rock quintet: It’s so captivating that it prevents the listener from focusing on anything else.

George Strait, It Just Comes Natural From the Lone Star State boogie “Texas Cookin'” to the empathetic ballad “He Must Have Really Hurt You Bad,” Strait demonstrates just what a natural he is.

Gladys Knight, Before Me Knight’s latest offers a beguiling twist—no R&B, no Pips, just a dozen jazz standards usually associated with forebears like Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan.

Solomon Burke, Nashville R&B mainstay Burke goes country on these 14 artfully rendered tunes, which include guest vocals by Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless and Dolly Parton.

