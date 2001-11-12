Picks and Pans Review: Rebecca's Tale

By Sally Beauman

You don’t need to have read Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca or even to have seen Hitchcock’s classic film to follow this sequel. All you need is patience. Told in exhaustive detail by four characters, including Rebecca de Winter (checking in from the great beyond), Rebecca’s Tale takes us back to Manderley, the spooky estate where Maxim de Winter is obsessed with his dead wife. Was Rebecca’s death a suicide? Murder? Or is she really still alive? New characters are insipid compared with the original’s sinister Mrs. Danvers and the arctic Maxim, and Beauman can’t match du Maurier’s lyricism. Diehard romantics may enjoy this meandering saga, but Rebecca purists will be as unamused as Mrs. Danvers. (Morrow, $25)

Bottom Line: Dud on arrival