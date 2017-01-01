Picks and Pans Review: Reasonable Doubts

NBC (Fridays, 10 P.M. ET)

C

Marlee (Children of a Lesser God) Matlin plays a hearing-impaired prosecutor and Mark Harmon plays a sign language-fluent cop assigned as her investigator-interpreter.

To set itself apart from the usual law-and-order show, this series focuses as much on each of their personal entanglements as on their professional collaboration.

Harmon is an appealing TV actor and deserves his own series. But this isn’t it. The relationship between the two doesn’t work, and not just because of the labored, redundant way they have to communicate. While the narrative is shuffled into a solidly structured hour, this is still overblown melodrama, no better than what the network had in this time slot last year, Midnight Caller.