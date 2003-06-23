Picks and Pans Review: Reality People

AMC (Mon., June 16, 10 p.m. ET)

“I love it when people recognize me,” says former Big Brother participant Tonya Paoni, effectively summing up this thin documentary about reality-show veterans seeking to stretch their 15 minutes of fame.

There’s nothing here but Paoni, Chadwick Pelletier (Road Rules), George Boswell (also from Big Brother) and their fervent desire for exposure. Boasting that she’s unbelievably sexy for a mother of five, Paoni yearns to appear in Playboy magazine. Pelletier, a struggling actor who solemnly declares that it’s God’s will for him to “reach the masses,” complains about the editing of Road Rules and weighs whether to drop the demeaning reality entry from his résumé. Boswell’s comparatively small ego makes him the most likable of the three. Hoping to launch a TV series on wacky Americana, he dons a pilgrim costume and tapes interviews at a small-town festival where folks eat turkey testicles. Nice try, George, but we can already see such snacks on Fear Factor.

BOTTOM LINE: Really, don’t bother