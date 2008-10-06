Picks and Pans Review: Rachel McAdams: Happy-Go-Lucky

• The Notebook actress, 31, returns to the screen in the drama The Lucky Ones.

IN LUCKY, YOU TAKE A ROAD TRIP. ANY MEMORABLE ONES IN REAL LIFE?

My family drove to Disney World and played ‘Name That Tune’ all the way there and back.

WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN DOING OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT?

I live in an old house and am trying to do green remodeling. It’s keeping me busy.

WHY LIVE IN ONTARIO AND NOT L.A.?

I grew up in a small town and love the life. I have a terrible sense of direction, so it’s good to live in a place where you know how to get around.