Picks and Pans Review: Quick Cuts

>KT Tunstall

Invisible Empire//Crescent Moon

The Scottish singer-songwriter creates a moody beauty with evocative tracks like the sultry, jazz-kissed “How You Kill Me” that will slay you softly. []

Glen Campbell

See You There

Although suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Campbell, 77, displays an unwavering spirit with these fresh, lived-in takes on his hits like “Wichita Lineman,” giving them new poignancy. []

George Duke

DreamWeaver

This veteran keyboardist-producer, who bopped from jazz to R&B, died on Aug. 5, just three weeks after releasing this disc. A funky “Happy Trails” closes it all, serving as a fitting farewell. []

Matt Hires

This World Won’t Last Forever, but Tonight We Can Pretend

Thankfully Hires’s folk-pop goes down a lot easier than that long-winded title. Best is the strummy single “Restless Heart.” []