Picks and Pans Review: Quick Cuts

>DONNA SUMMER

Love to Love You Donna

This remix album serves as a love letter after the disco legend’s death in 2012. While nothing can beat the originals—which still sound great after all these years—these classics get a fresh electro infusion. “Love to Love You Baby” is even reimagined by original collaborator Giorgio Moroder (with Chris Cox). []

JOE NICHOLS

Crickets

The country crooner with the rich baritone has notched another hit with “Sunny and 75,” the shiny first single off of Crickets. There’s more feel-good fare here, such as “Hard to Be Cool,” while “Old School Country Song” strikes a wistful note. At 16 tracks, though, the album has some unnecessary filler. []

JHENE AIKO

Sail Out

This ethereally soulful songstress is featured on “From Time,” one of the highlights of Drake’s latest Nothing Was the Same. On her debut EP, she herself gets help from rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino. But it’s her own sensual allure that really enhances the seductive atmospherics. []

YUNA

Nocturnal

Like Jhené Aiko, Malaysia’s Yuna is another entrancing neo-soul songbird. On her second album she evokes Corinne Bailey Rae (where has she been?) with her easy elegance on lush, airy reveries like “I Want You Back” and the first single “Falling” that would set a dreamy mood for most any night. []