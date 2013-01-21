Picks and Pans Review: Quick Cuts

>GIRLS

Volume 1: Music from the HBO Original Series

Fun’s glowing “Sight of the Sun” is among four new cuts on a set boasting some Brooklyn-hipster cred befitting the returning show’s setting. Any excuse to hear Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” again is a good one. []

CONOR MAYNARD

Contrast

This 20-year-old makes like a British Bieber on his debut album. The funky, Pharrell-assisted “Lift Off” conjures something even better: Justified-era Justin Timberlake. But you kind of wish this budding heartthrob had more contrast to really offer. []

THE—DREAM

Terius Nash: 1977

First released as a free download in 2011, this set from Beyoncé collaborator Terius Nash lacks new tracks. But retro-futuristic jams like “Used to Be,” on which he laments his once-“anti-Internet” girl who overshares too much, are worth revisiting. []

BOYS LIKE GIRLS

Crazy World

This quartet broke out with emo-punk bands like Panic! At the Disco in the mid-2000s. But on their third album, they’ve outgrown the guyliner and turned into slick peddlers of pop anthems, especially on “Life of the Party.” []