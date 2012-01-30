Picks and Pans Review: Quick Cuts

>SNOW PATROL

Fallen Empires

It will never overthrow the dynasties of U2 or Coldplay, but this alt-rock band still knows how to make songs like “Lifening” that will rule on Grey’s Anatomy. []

JOYFUL NOISE

Original Soundtrack

Despite the musical pedigrees of film stars Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, there are only a few truly inspirational moments on this collection. Think Glee gone gospel. []

YOUNG JEEZY

TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition

Jeezy continues to champion “Thug Motivation” on his latest, which features starry support from T.I., Jay-Z and Jill Scott. But some of his rap tracks lack real ambition. []

SKRILLEX

Bangarang

This EDM (electronic dance music) producer surprisingly scored five nominations for next month’s Grammys, including Best New Artist. You can hear his banging beats on this new EP. []