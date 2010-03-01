Picks and Pans Review: Quick Cuts

>JULIANA HATFIELD

Peace & Love

On her 11th solo album, the singer-songwriter strips it down with folk-pop ditties that offer modest pleasures and simple messages, such as “Why Can’t We Love Each Other.”

HOT CHIP

One Life Stand

This electronica outfit may make beats for plugged-in club kids, but synth-pop tracks like the title tune will also satisfy fans of the Pet Shop Boys.

JAHEIM

Another Round

After the recent death of Teddy Pendergrass, Jaheim keeps alive the spirit of another dearly departed soul man—Luther Vandross—on his latest.

MASSIVE ATTACK

Heligoland

The trip-hoppers enlist vocalists like Damon Albarn and Tricky collaborator Martina Topley-Bird. But for all the cool atmospherics, few songs stick.

