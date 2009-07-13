Picks and Pans Review: Quick Cuts

>LMFAO Party Rock

This uncle-nephew duo is all about rocking the party on their debut. But while electro-infused jams like “I’m in Miami Bitch” are frivolous fun, others like “Shots” (featuring Lil Jon) might go down better after a few Jägerbombs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

WILL DAILEY Torrent, Volumes 1 & 2

“I’m gonna win your heart, one attack at a time,” promises this soulful singer-songwriter. And he does just that on this album, which combines his 2009 EPs Fashion of Distraction and By the Blue Hills.

KENDEL CARSON Alright Dynamite

There’s a sweet ache in the voice of this Canadian singer-fiddler that gives an emotional spark to her second CD. It’s a fine alt-country affair that could teach the folks in Nashville a thing or two.

EUGENE MCGUINNESS Eugene McGuinness