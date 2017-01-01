Picks and Pans Review: Quarter Moon in a Ten Cent Town

Emmylou Harris

This strange title translates into a million-dollar LP. Harris moves more determinedly into country and rockabilly than in her four fine previous albums, and it’s exactly where her range—fragile and vulnerable on ballads, mischievous and strong on rockers—is best exploited. The material is ideal, ranging from Dolly Parton’s wistfully ironic To Daddy and two ballads by Jesse Winchester to a mid-’50s Bill Haley classic, Burn That Candle. Willie Nelson sings on one cut, the Band’s Garth Hudson adds his melancholy accordion on another as Rick Danko harmonizes, and meanwhile Harris’ cast of studio players adds superb backing. For fans of anonymous musicians, in fact, the peak experience on the LP has to be Albert Lee’s electric guitar solo on the thumper, I Ain’t Living Long Like This.