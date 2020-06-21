Picks and Pans Review: Primetime Live/saturday Night with Connie Chung

The demarcation between TV news and entertainment became even fuzzier thanks to these network abominations. PrimeTime is rapidly eroding the reputations and credibility of TV journalists Sam Donaldson and Diane Sawyer, while Chung carries the banner for news “re-enactments” against the slings and arrows of better judgment. Even Chung’s widely touted “coup,” her desperately hyped interview with Marlon Brando, was an unmitigated, fawning disaster.