Picks and Pans Review: Pretty Ricky

Late Night Special

REVIEWED BY ERICKA SÓUTER



R&B

After a raunchy 2005 debut, Pretty Ricky delivers another set of pure bump-n-grinders. Their mix of silky, Jodeci-esque vocals and rap flows nicely, but juvenile lyrics like “I’ll be yo pimp you be my skeezer, my pleaser” reveal how little they have matured in two years. Still, the sex-obsessed quartet puts those raging hormones to good use on the hit “On the Hotline,” a sultry plea for affection, among other things.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “On the Hotline”