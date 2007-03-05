Picks and Pans Review: Pretty Ricky

Chuck Arnold, Ralph Novak, Ericka Souter, Chris Strauss, and Mark Dagostino
March 05, 2007 12:00 PM

Late Night Special
REVIEWED BY ERICKA SÓUTER

R&B

After a raunchy 2005 debut, Pretty Ricky delivers another set of pure bump-n-grinders. Their mix of silky, Jodeci-esque vocals and rap flows nicely, but juvenile lyrics like “I’ll be yo pimp you be my skeezer, my pleaser” reveal how little they have matured in two years. Still, the sex-obsessed quartet puts those raging hormones to good use on the hit “On the Hotline,” a sultry plea for affection, among other things.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “On the Hotline”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now