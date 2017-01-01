Picks and Pans Review: Pregnant and Fit

Relax, ladies, this is not a dance-until-you-drop program. Created by ASPO-Lamaze instructor Judith Pettibone and choreographed by Lydia Peek, an aerobics director, this physician-approved, hour-long video is designed for expectant women who want to maintain muscle tone and cardiovascular fitness while gaining endurance for the long months ahead. Packaged with the video is a brochure that includes hints to alleviate annoying pregnancy side effects such as heartburn. (Eat small, frequent meals.) On the tape three women, all in different trimesters of pregnancy, demonstrate easy-to-follow exercises. The instructor, Barbara Walker, goes for the “feel good” moves instead of the burn. If you can’t do it, modify it, she coaches. After prestretching warm-ups, the routines flow from low-impact aerobics and strengthening to stretching and finally relaxing. After each exercise segment, the women take their pulse to prevent exceeding the maximum 140 beats per minute recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The only disconcerting thing is that the pregnant women smile constantly and never perspire. Motherhood is many things, but it’s never a no-sweat deal. (Fit, $24.95, 719-481-3565)