Picks and Pans Review: Pooh's Heffalump Movie

Voices by Jim Cummings, Nikita Hopkins

The key ingredient in any movie aimed at small fry: plenty of pratfalls. Every time Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore or any of the other habitués of the Hundred Acre Wood took a tumble, hearty laughter erupted from members of the pre-K set at the screening I attended. In Pooh’s Heffalump Movie, the star is tiny Roo (a kangaroo, for those unfamiliar with A.A. Milne’s beloved animal characters). He hunts down and then befriends a purple elephant-like creature called a heffalump. The film includes spills galore as well as lessons about not being afraid of creatures who are different, heeding one’s parents and the soothing power of song.

For adults, Heffalump is apt to raise troubling questions one might be better off not sharing with the kids. These include: Why is Pooh, who wears a top, always pantless? Why are there mommies but no daddies in the Wood? And why does Rabbit roll his ears up in curlers at night? (G)