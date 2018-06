>DRESSED TO THRILL

Iconic gowns and the beauties who wore them grace the pages of 100 Unforgettable Dresses, by Hal Rubenstein, fashion director of IN STYLE (a Time Inc. publication).

1. Halle Berry‘s “skin almost works as soft backlighting” for her Elie Saab ’02 Oscars gown. 2. Lady Gaga wowed in Giorgio Armani at the ’10 Grammys. 3. Jennifer Lopez in Donatella Versace, ’00: “No single outfit has ever caused more commotion.”