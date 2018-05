>USA’s Suits, starting season 3 July 16, is smart and elegant—between this and The Good Wife, viewers hungering for legal drama can’t complain. Egos at the firm are bruised after a merger, and attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is on the outs with protégé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Macht is slick yet somehow also dry, while Adams, slight as a sea horse, possesses an unexpected gravity—two tense, tricky, fine performances. []