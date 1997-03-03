Picks and Pans Review: Pauly

Fox (Mondays, 9:30 p.m. ET)

D

It is neither necessary nor desirable to quote punch lines from this new sitcom, which stars Pauly Shore as a spoiled slacker who initially mistakes his rich father’s fiancée (Charlotte Ross) for a hooker because, well, she looks like one. Just consider these straight lines spoken by the hot babe:

“Can you lift my chest?”

“Are you going to give it to me, or do I have to take it out myself?”

“In this situation, I think I have a leg up.”

Now, complete each joke with the first crude thought that comes to mind.

This sort of humor is Shore’s forte. But David Dukes has too much class for the role of love-struck dad. Sure, he played a cross-dresser on Sisters, but this is undignified.