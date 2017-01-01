Picks and Pans Review: Patrice

Patrice Rushen

At 24 the versatile Rushen (she sings and plays piano, Clavinet and miscellaneous keyboards) has already accompanied such artists as Sonny Rollins, Flora Purim, John McLaughlin and Stanley Turrentine. Solo, she demonstrates she is also a composer, arranger and a singer of warmth, feeling and soft melodious sound (try the When I Found You cut). Not that she’ll lull anyone to sleep. She mixes her ballads with a foot-stomping, finger-popping disco beat (as on Hang It Up), creating a series of nice mood changes. The container may be small—she’s 4’11”, in fact—but the talent is substantial.