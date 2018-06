ABC (8 p.m. ET)

Three generations of Boones, including the latest edition, 15-month-old Ryan (son of daughter Lindy), show those Osmonds what wholesome really means. Grammy Award winner Debby unveils a new single (not a moment too soon for those weary of lit-up lives) and duets with guest Parker (Hardy Boys) Stevenson. The eight-member Boone clan is apparently not enough, though—Dick Van Patten also turns up.