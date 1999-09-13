Picks and Pans Review: P.t. Barnum

A&E (Sun.-Mon., Sept. 12-13, 8 p.m. ET)

“A man with imagination could build an empire,” says young P.T. Barnum (Jordan Bridges) in Part 1 of this colorful four-hour miniseries. “We’ve built an empire before; we can do it again!” vows the middle-aged Barnum (now portrayed by Jordan’s father, Beau Bridges) in Part 2. Get the idea? P.T. thought big. And Bridges père and fils play him big. Neither gives as grand a performance as Burt Lancaster in the 1986 TV movie Barnum, but both capture the legendary 19th-century promoter’s boundless enthusiasm for whatever attraction he touted—from Jumbo the elephant to the Swedish Nightingale, soprano Jenny Lind.

Alas, while Barnum was busy globe-trotting and tub-thumping, he apparently was paying insufficient attention to his family. The drama bogs down whenever it turns from his show-business ventures to his domestic troubles, maybe because a dining-room argument is intrinsically less interesting than a three-ring circus. In one overcooked scene, Barnum’s wife and trio of grown daughters take turns reading him the riot act and walking out of the room—leaving viewers to wish the great man would spend even less time at home.

Bottom Line: Fun under the big top, soapy on the side