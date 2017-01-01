Picks and Pans Review: Of Pure Blood

CBS (Sun., Oct. 19, 9 p.m. ET)

A

Wonderful Lee Remick stars in a supersuspenser about the leftovers of Lebensborn, the sick Nazi effort to breed a so-called pure Aryan race in SS whorehouses. Remick is a New York casting agent, a woman who left Germany as a child after the war. Years later her son returns to her homeland, has a baby, tries to kill a German doctor and then gets killed. When Lee returns to Germany herself she uncovers new, terrifying mysteries every other minute—none of which I’ll give away. Of Pure Blood is the most exciting TV movie so far this season. A real thriller.