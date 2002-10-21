Picks and Pans Review: Now Playing

Ash Wednesday Edward Burns’s grainy voice and saintly self-regard grate in a wispy, foul-mouthed drama about a bar owner (Burns) who puts his life in danger while trying to shield his kid brother (Elijah Wood) from vengeful gangsters in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen. Burns also wrote and directed. (R)

Below Though at heart a genre film, this briny thriller about mysterious doings aboard a World War II submarine does more than stay afloat. Credit goes to director David Twohy, who worked similar magic with Pitch Black, a 2000 sci-fi thriller, and to the solid cast, including Bruce Greenwood, Olivia Williams and Matthew Davis. (R)

Brown Sugar Viewers know from the get-go that Sanaa Lathan, playing the editor of a hip-hop magazine, and Taye Diggs, a record producer, belong together. It just takes the duo some time—a little too much—to figure it out in an amiable romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and, especially, Mos Def are a hoot in supporting roles. (PG-13)

Knockaround Guys A quartet of New York twentysomethings, who’ve grown up around mobsters, make like wiseguys while visiting a small Montana cowtown. Starts off well, then falters. Barry Pepper, Vin Diesel, Seth Green and Andrew Davoli star. (R)

Tuck Everlasting A lovingly crafted family film set in the early 1900s about a teenage girl (Alexis Bledel) who falls for a youth (Jonathan Jackson). His family harbors a big secret. Tweeners and adolescents will find it particularly engrossing. (PG-13)