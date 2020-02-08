Picks and Pans Review: Nothing but the Truth

By People Staff
April 18, 1983 12:00 PM

Mac McAnally

A native of Belmont, Miss., McAnally got a start on a solo recording career about six years ago. After his first three albums did relatively nothing, he tried songsmithing for a variety of well-known clients such as Jimmy Buffett and country’s Alabama. Now, with a little more experience under his guitar strap, he’s making another career leap. As a lyricist, Mac recalls the storytelling approach of Harry Chapin or Tom T. Hall, though his plots aren’t nearly as melodramatic as theirs. Some tunes seem autobiographical, such as The City, about a country boy coping with the dangers and delights of metropolitan life. Mac lives in not-so-dangerous, if delightful, Muscle Shoals, Ala. Although he is also handy with acoustic and electric guitars and the piano, his chief talent is an ability to compose simple, affecting soft-rock melodies reminiscent of the most sensitive work of James Taylor.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.