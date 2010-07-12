Picks and Pans Review: New Tonight Show Bandleader Rickey Minor's Five Favorite TV Themes

>• American Idol’s former musical director, 51, who last month transitioned to Jay Leno’s show, talks about the television opening-credit music that has influenced him over the years.

CSI

I like modern themes and contemporary shows that adapt songs people know. With the Who [and their song “Who Are You”], it’s perfect.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE

When that thing starts and you hear the bongo … it had this odd beat thing, and it just stuck in my head.

HAWAII FIVE-O

I was diggin’ it! The trumpets remind me of Tijuana Brass or Herb Alpert. They better keep it for the new Hawaii Five-O!

SANFORD AND SON

I’m a bass player, so when I heard it, it was just so slinky and funky. It made your head do the chicken jerk.

TAXI

It was just smooth but so strange: This was New York—it would be anything but calm. But when it came on, it relaxed you.