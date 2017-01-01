Picks and Pans Review: New on Video

>FORGET IT: TOTAL RECALL Some of Arnold’s exploits are muscle-bound fun, the special effects (such as a holographic tennis lesson) are dazzling, and the plot is promising. It is about a secret agent with a rearranged memory who gets involved in a revolt among Mars colonists. But part way through, director Paul Verhoeven lets things degenerate into a gorefest of the most graphic, offensive, I’m-making-this-film-for-a-bunch-of-jerks sort. As Schwarzenegger proceeds to squeeze, boot, bonk and otherwise lay waste to the bad guys, you can practically hear Verhoeven in the background yelling (in a Dutch accent, of course), “Guts! Ve need more guts! Entrails too! Is not yet offal enough!” (LIVE)