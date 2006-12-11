Picks and Pans Review: New on DVD

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MAN’S CHEST ($34.99) Captain Jack (Johnny Depp) and his scurvy crew, plus Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, return in a bloated sequel. Extras: Only the writers show up to do audio commentary, but behind-the-scenes peeks in the two-disc collector’s edition are plentiful. One even dissects Jack’s costume (his sword is a 1740s antique). (PG-13) Movie: Extras:

MIAMI VICE UNRATED DIRECTOR’S EDITION ($29.98) Undercover cops (Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx) in Miami pursue drug dealers in a joyless crime thriller based on the ’80s TV series. Extras: Exhaustive commentary by director-writer Michael Mann, plus a new powerboat-race opener and extended scenes. (R) Movie: Extras:

ROCKY COLLECTOR’S EDITION ($26.98) Can’t wait for Rocky Balboa on Dec. 22? Here’s the 1976 Oscar-winning original. Extras: Commentary by star-writer Sylvester Stallone plus lots more good stuff on two discs.(PG) Movie: Extras: