Picks and Pans Review: New on Dvd

>A History of Violence ($28.98) Possibly director David Cronenberg’s masterpiece, this shattering 2005 drama works on multiple levels. It’s the involving story of a small-town diner owner (Viggo Mortensen) who may have a secret past about which his wife (Maria Bello) and neighbors are unaware. But it’s also an examination of how violence is embedded in American myth and identity. And did I mention that History has two incredibly steamy, though wildly differing, sex scenes? Extras: Exceptional. In addition to insightful audio commentary by Cronenberg, there is a fascinating, detailed making-of documentary. There’s also a deleted scene and a short look at the film’s mixed reception following its premiere at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Movie: [] Extras: []

Good Night, and Good Luck ($28.98) Legendary TV newsman Edward R. Murrow (David Strathairn) takes on Red-baiting Sen. Joseph McCarthy in an elegant drama. Directed, cowritten and starring George Clooney, the black-and-white film uses real-life events of the 1950s to raise questions about constitutional issues confronting Americans today. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Patricia Clarkson and Frank Langella. Extras: Surprisingly sparse. Clooney and cowriter Grant Heslov provide an informative, often amusing commentary (“Here’s the most important part,” jokes Clooney as his name flashes in the credits), plus there’s a perfunctory behind-the-scenes short that fails even to identify who’s talking. Movie: [] Extras: []

Prime ($29.98) A 37-year-old woman (Uma Thurman) is surprised to find herself involved in a passionate love affair with a 23-year-old painter (Bryan Greenberg) in a decidedly minor romantic comedy. The age difference is only the first twist; the second is that she’s gentile and he’s Jewish, and the third that the woman’s therapist (Meryl Streep) is the young man’s mother. Oy! Extras: A generous helping of deleted scenes and bloopers, including one where Thurman spits out food she’s supposed to be eating in a restaurant and Greenberg purrs, “That’s so hot.” There’s also commentary from director-writer Ben Younger and producer Jennifer Todd, who wax rhapsodic about working with Streep. Movie: [] Extras: []