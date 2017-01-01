Picks and Pans Review: New in Paperback

>FATHER DOES KNOW BEST Lauren Chapin, little “Kitten” in the ’50s TV show, tells how she grew up to big troubles with sex and drugs until she was born again. (Berkley)

THE TEMPLE OF MY FAMILIAR Reincarnation, historical revision, a character from The Color Purple and a plot spanning the past, present and future move this Alice Walker novel into unfamiliar, at times incoherent territory. (Pocket)

SONGS FROM THE ALLEY Journalist Kathleen Hirsch built this remarkably intimate social history around the personal stories of two homeless women she met during her two-year stint at Boston’s Pine Street Inn shelter. (Anchor)