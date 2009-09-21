Picks and Pans Review: Nelly Furtado

Chuck Arnold, V.R. PETERSON, Jessica Herndon, Ivory Jeff Clinton, and Christina Tapper
September 21, 2009 12:00 PM

Mi Plan |

REVIEWED BY JESSICA HERNDON

LATIN

After shaking things up with Timbaland on 2006’s funky hit Loose, Nelly Furtado switches gears again with her first Spanish-language album. On Mi Plan, though, the results are less successful and more generic than what one would expect from her. The production lacks invention, especially compared with Tim’s adventurous beats on Loose. But the singer, who is of Portuguese descent, delivers on collaborations with Latin artists Alejandro Fernández, Juan Luis Guerra and Alex Cuba (on the salsa-fied title track).

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Not Enough Time,” a synth-heavy meditation

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now