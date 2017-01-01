Picks and Pans Review: My Sister Sam

CBS (Mon., Oct. 6, 8:30 p.m. ET)

D-

You won’t see the same episode of My Sister Sam that I saw. You lucky devils, you. For no matter how bad the substitute show is, it can’t be worse than the pilot I had to watch. In her dorky, dumb little series, Pam Dawber gives us solid proof that the only star of Mork & Mindy was Mork. I’ve seen better acting on the Home Shopping Network. Dawber is a photographer enjoying the single life, dating guys who drive Porsches. Then her teen sister, Rebecca Schaeffer, moves in. They proceed to complicate each other’s lives and waste a half hour of yours. Mr. Tisch, Mr. Paley: Please ax this one too.