Picks and Pans Review: My Secret Boy-Band Past

>• Synchronized dancing! Chiseled abs! Hair gel! These three stars had the right stuff before they made it big.

MATTHEW MORRISON, 31

The Glee teacher was in LMNT (pronounced “element”) for almost a year but left before they released an album in ’02. He’s called the experience “embarrassing.”

EDDIE CIBRIAN, 37

The CSI: Miami actor—with soap star Joshua Morrow (far left)—wooed fans in bare-chested videos for slow jams like ’98’s “Into You” in the group 3Deep.

KEVIN MCHALE, 22

McHale, who plays the wheelchair-bound geek in Glee, toured with the Pussycat Dolls in ’07 in NLT (with singer Travis Garland, far left).