Picks and Pans Review: My Psychic Predictions for Long Island Medium

>1 Theresa Caputo will be seen going about her daily life in standard reality fashion: fussing over her daughter, dieting. She will remind me of Edie Falco under a big lampshade of hair.

2 But the heart of the show will be her “readings,” as she shares consoling messages from the dead with their survivors. These weepy segments will make me sad big-time.

3 Because Theresa’s gift is clearly greater than mine, and because the show’s concept is well-defined and entertaining, I will award Long Island Medium [].