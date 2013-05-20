Picks and Pans Review: My Psychic Predictions for Long Island Medium

Tom Gliatto and Kristen Mascia
May 20, 2013 12:00 PM

>1 Theresa Caputo will be seen going about her daily life in standard reality fashion: fussing over her daughter, dieting. She will remind me of Edie Falco under a big lampshade of hair.

2 But the heart of the show will be her “readings,” as she shares consoling messages from the dead with their survivors. These weepy segments will make me sad big-time.

3 Because Theresa’s gift is clearly greater than mine, and because the show’s concept is well-defined and entertaining, I will award Long Island Medium [].

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now