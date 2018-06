>CRYSTAL BOWERSOX

Anywhere with my son in my lap, reading a good children’s book. He likes Grover from Sesame Street. He’s old-school.

LIEV SCHREIBER

The couch in my living room. It’s comfortable, it’s long. It gets harder now with the kids, but when I have that couch to myself, I grab it.

SHERYL CROW

I always read in bed, which is not great because as tired as I am, a lot of the time I fall asleep.