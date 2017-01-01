Picks and Pans Review: Music on Video

>JUST LOOKIN’ FOR A HIT

Despite his little hip-swiveling dance, Dwight Yoakam never brims with charisma on this tape’s six videos. He does offer a folksy appeal, buddying up nicely with Buck Owens on “Streets of Bakersfield.” Offstage footage, mostly shot in a guitar store, links tunes from 1986’s “Honky Tonk Man” to 1989’s “Long White Cadillac.” There’s also an odd bit where Yoakam and his band do “Can’t You Hear Me Callin’ ” in an alley with the worst acoustics this side of the Sahara. (Warner Reprise)