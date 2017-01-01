Picks and Pans Review: Mud in Your Eye

>The staples of pay-per-view TV have thus far been rock music and sports, whether legitimate (boxing) or bogus (pro wrestling). On Nov. 10 (check local listings) Thunder and Mud, hosted by defrocked church secretary Jessica Hahn. combines these elements into one sordid special, all for about $9.50. As bosomy mud wrestlers (referred to as “girlie gladiators”) grapple, obscure heavy-metal bands such as She-Rok and Nuclear Assault pound away live. If this is the future of pay-per-view, count us out.