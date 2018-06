Santana

The last few years have been shaky ones for Carlos Santana both musically and spiritually. This album, however, is a vivid reminder of the soulful Latin rock he pioneered. His fiery lead guitar is everywhere. Backed by an excellent percussion section, old favorites like Black Magic Woman and Soul Sacrifice come off as powerfully as the newer uptempo numbers like Go Within. Moonflower succeeds as a comeback album, proving that Santana’s career is once again in bloom.