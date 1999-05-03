Picks and Pans Review: Moms

PBS (Sun., May 2, 10 p.m. ET)

Show of the week

It’s nothing fancy, understand. Just real people, mostly sitting and talking. But this modest hour-long special offers a priceless pre-Mother’s Day present: the gift of honesty. Mothers of various ages and backgrounds comment on it all—from the agony of prolonged labor to the strange quiet of the empty nest. Their words are frequently funny, sometimes sad, always frank. And occasionally, actions speak louder: With a tight smile, a martinet mother of six describes her household as “disciplined but fun”; then we see just enough of the family’s life to know that her relentless war on “chaos” will never be won.

Bottom Line: Mamma mia, it’s good