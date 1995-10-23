Picks and Pans Review: Mohawk Blood

by Michael Baughman

In this spare, evocative memoir, the author, who is part Native American, tells of his attempt to explore the primal wildness within him, while leading a regular life in the white world. At the hub of the book is John Brant, Baughman’s great-grandfather, who teaches him about their legendary ancestor, Mohawk chief Joseph Brant. “[Joseph] understood that some modern things from the whites were good,” says John Brant, “but that the Mohawks should try to keep some of their old ways, too. [But] how do you keep wild ways in a world full of people and machines? That was the problem.”

It still is, for Baughman. In one moving vignette, he runs down a deer, then lets it go. In another, he communes with the spirit of Ishi—the primitive Indian who in 1911 wandered into the town of Oroville, Calif.—by venturing into the canyon country that spawned Ishi and living by his wits. In another, he befriends a young Indian prostitute who longs to enter the white world but ends up murdered. These moral tales resonate beyond their slender pages. (Lyons & Burford, $19.95)