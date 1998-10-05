Picks and Pans Review: Model Behavior:

A Novel and Stories



by Jay McInerney

Pity the privileged. Connor McKnight, the narrator of Jay McInerney’s slender new slice-of-the-high-life, writes for a glossy New York City fashion magazine, dates a gorgeous model, hobnobs with beautiful people—and hates every second of it. McKnight is filled with scorn for the shallow people around him, but as the admitted author of “mindless articles about empty-headed celebrities,” he saves the bulk of his disgust for himself.

McInerney has never managed to repeat the success of Bright Lights, Big City, his brilliant, incisive 1984 debut, and here he has written a truly dim bulb of a novel (seven short stories of varying quality are also included). His sharp, snobbish comic skills are on ample display, but the emotional weight of Bright Lights and his 1996 novel The Last of the Savages is absent. The plot is largely concerned with McKnight’s fretting about his girlfriend’s fidelity, though her character is so underdeveloped that it’s hard to figure out why he should care. Meanwhile, the supporting players—an obsessive admirer, an elusive interview subject, a recently divorced sister who has been “starving herself on and off since the Vietnam War”—are little more than caricatures, and the rushed conclusion brings most of them together in a disappointingly predictable way.

In the end, this attack on the celebrity-obsessed culture of the ’90s is nearly as vacuous as the universe it skewers. (Knopf, $24)

Bottom Line: Amusing but empty—not a model novel